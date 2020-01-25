Demi Lovato opens up on her overdose, being a child star and going back to music

Demi Lovato has had a few difficult years, however, the singer is finally making a comeback with a performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Demi was candid about a lot. The artist talked about his path to recovery, being a star child, his music to come and his plans for the future in order to start a new chapter in his life. According to E! Online, the singer had an almost fatal overdose but is now learning to manage.

The artist shared: “The help I got came from people I had met in new treatment centers or new doctors, new people like that who were really helpful and beneficial for the trip and the life I live today. I think when you meet people and people come into your life, you always have to make a decision every time, is it someone I want, you know? And if it’s someone who has a good influence on you and supports the life you want to live, then keep them. But if they are not, if it is not conducive to your trip that you want to make, they do not have to be in your life. “

Demi also explained how she avoided a potential relapse. She commented, “Something I have already done is remove the tags from Instagram. So I can’t see what people are tagging me in – I’m pretty sure I also removed comments on everything. Something that I’ve dealt with in the past is having really incredible experiences like the Grammys or a tour or concerts or things like that. I have to be aware of the genre, okay, I’m going to crash because my adrenaline is going to last all weekend, and then I’m going to have this performance. Whether it’s going well or not, my adrenaline will crash Monday morning. This is definitely something I told my team about, like “Hey, we should be careful …” I could break down on Monday. Let’s take precautions. Maybe I meditate more on Monday, or whatever. “Maybe I have more therapy or support.” “

Talking about his time as a child star, Demi added, “I’ll be at the beach and someone will take my picture without my question. It’s kind of like, people are like, “Well, you asked for this life.” And it’s like, ‘Okay, first of all, I was seven or eight when I decided I wanted to make Barney and Friends.’ No child of seven or eight can fully understand what life is going to be like on television. No child can understand this. No adult can understand this. And then you add social media, which appeared when I was about 15 million people talking about your body, your appearance, your skin, your talent, who you are dating, who you are friends with, who you’re arguing with – and you’re just saying to yourself, ‘Can I be a teenager?’ Like … No. So yes, I feel like I definitely had a weird life, and yes, it was my choice, but I also didn’t expect it to be what it is today. I think even the idea of ​​celebrity is completely different from the idea of ​​celebrity 20 or 30 years ago. “

On her return to music, the singer will perform at the next Grammy Awards and also plans to release new music. Speaking of the same thing, she said that she would perform her song called Anyone. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment for so long … It only tells a fraction of my story, but it’s still a bit, and it’s enough to show the world where I am.” I recorded the song four days before the overdose. The lyrics took on a completely different meaning afterwards. By the time I recorded it, I almost listened and heard these words as a cry for help. You sort of listen to it and you sort of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, “Let’s help this girl”? I even think that I recorded it in a state of mind where I felt good, but clearly I was not. I even listened to it and said to myself, ‘My God, I wish I could go back in time and help this version of myself.’ I feel like I am in denial. It was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing the songs I just recorded and thinking, “ If there is a the moment i come back from there i want to sing this song. Part of me was like looking to the future because that’s what I do. When I am struggling or going through a difficult period, I look to the future to hope and to change my perspective of things, especially when I am going through a difficult situation. “

Demi also mentioned that she has new music in the line-up which she will release soon. She concluded, “I have music coming out of myself and I’m really excited. Like I said, I mentioned the song that I will be releasing after that. I’m really excited for the music that I am I also have stuff going out with other people, it’s really exciting. So it’s just going to be a great year and I feel the momentum, I feel the excitement and I’m ready for that. “

