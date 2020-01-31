Demi Lovato on Grammy’s, almost stop music after overdose, come to parents

There was no one else in the Staples Center after that Demi Lovato ended a powerful and emotional performance of her new single “Anyone” during the Grammy’s Sunday night.

Written and recorded a few days before she would take an overdose and end up in the hospital, the singer shared Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy Sirius XM Show how proud she was to bring the song to that stage and the Grammy audience worldwide.

Despite a false start caused by emotions, Demi admitted that she “was really proud of the vocal and I thought,” I’ve never had a moment like that, you know, where I sat down at a piano or that I stood next to a piano and sang my heart out. “

Explaining what happened at the top when she had to pause and restart the piano, Demi said, “I think I was just overwhelmed and overtaken by emotion.”

“When I performed the song, I looked at the front row and I saw my mother and my two sisters, and I think I just overwhelmed them in the front row with emotion,” she said, adding that she was also overwhelmed by to think of how this was her first appearance in a year and a half and thought of the journey it took from the ICU to this phase.

The song took on a special meaning after she came out of the hospital with a better understanding of her life, because she could see it better for what it was and said it “represented exactly what I was going through, the vulnerability.”

“Everyone, please send me someone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone.” Demi sang her heart on the trail that embodied her feelings of isolation and pain as she struggled through her addiction.

“I’m just very, very grateful that the response was so great,” Demi said about the responses to her performance and the single. “I think people can hear that song the way it is, which is a very emotional plea for everyone listening.”

When she was in the hospital and uncertain about her future, Demi told Andy that she decided: “If I ever get back from this, I’ll go back to music and be on stage and get a first performance, I want that at are the Grammys and I want this to be this number. “

But although her vision came out exactly the way she wanted it, it certainly didn’t feel like a done deal at the time. When Andy asked if she thought she might never return to music again, Demi said, “Absolutely.”

“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” she said, saying again that she would probably be able to give more details about her ordeal on the road because she just wasn’t ready. “We didn’t know how healthy I would be when I left, it was definitely a scary time in my life.”

Another difficult time for her came in 2017, when she finally decided it was time to come to her parents about her sexuality, which she describes as fluid, and Andy said she was “still trying to figure it out.”

“It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” she said from the moment she opened up to her parents. “After everything was done, I felt like I was shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”

Although she said her father seemed to know this “apparently” (that she might fall in love with a woman), Demi said she was much more nervous about telling her mother, “but she said,” I just want to your to be happy. ” That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I am so grateful. “

Next for the singer is a trip to the Super Bowl next Sunday where she places those powerful vocals behind the national anthem.

