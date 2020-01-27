Red Carpet

After some required time, Demi Lovato officially made him return to music.

On Sunday, she performed her new song Anyone in 2020 Grammy Awards, and accepted by love!

Ballad holds a special meaning as it was written and recorded before he made his way to his home in Hollywood Hills, California, in July 2018. Obviously it was a very emotional track for the songstress, and he broke the record. weeping as she sang – further proving her incredible comeback while also showing the world how brave she was in all her suffering and recovery. W-O-W !!!!

Watch the clips from the performance (below) !!!

Demi Lovato just gave one of the most powerful #GRAMMY performances in recent memory of pic.twitter.com/0cX2A5ZMg4

– Office Chicks (@ChicksInTheOff) January 27, 2020

#DemiLovato restarts his song #Anyone after breaking up 😢❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RZGEBjFhoK

– Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

I’m speechless. #DemiLovato Ladies and gentlemen. The vocals … wow. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Fypqa5Rsk3

– Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato is back and yes she brought the voices with her 😭🥺 # GRAMMYspic.twitter.com / O6IUjJtYJQ

– The FADER (@thefader) January 27, 2020

We are incredibly proud of us, Demi Lovato ❤️ # GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VLzMevr6a5

– iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2020

Reactions, Happy readers ?!

Demi Lovato is BACK !!! Tell a friend !!!!

(Image by WENN)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR