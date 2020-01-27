After some required time, Demi Lovato officially made him return to music.

On Sunday, she performed her new song Anyone in 2020 Grammy Awards, and accepted by love!

Ballad holds a special meaning as it was written and recorded before he made his way to his home in Hollywood Hills, California, in July 2018. Obviously it was a very emotional track for the songstress, and he broke the record. weeping as she sang – further proving her incredible comeback while also showing the world how brave she was in all her suffering and recovery. W-O-W !!!!

Watch the clips from the performance (below) !!!

Demi Lovato just gave one of the most powerful #GRAMMY performances in recent memory of pic.twitter.com/0cX2A5ZMg4

– Office Chicks (@ChicksInTheOff) January 27, 2020

#DemiLovato restarts his song #Anyone after breaking up 😢❤️ #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/RZGEBjFhoK

– Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

I’m speechless. #DemiLovato Ladies and gentlemen. The vocals … wow. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Fypqa5Rsk3

– Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 27, 2020

Demi Lovato is back and yes she brought the voices with her 😭🥺 # GRAMMYspic.twitter.com / O6IUjJtYJQ

– The FADER (@thefader) January 27, 2020

We are incredibly proud of us, Demi Lovato ❤️ # GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VLzMevr6a5

– iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 27, 2020

Reactions, Happy readers ?!

Demi Lovato is BACK !!! Tell a friend !!!!

(Image by WENN)