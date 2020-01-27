Scroll to view more pictures

Demi told us that the next time we hear from her, it’s about new music. Well, it looks like Demi Lovato’s Grammys 2020 performance video does just that. The 27-year-old singer performed at the Staples Center to present her new single “Anyone” directly on the Grammys stage. Demi wrote the track right before her life-threatening overdose in 2018, making that night a bittersweet reminder of how far she has come since then.

The performance of Little Women’s director Greta Gerwig began with Demi, dressed in a white dress with sleeves, at the center of the Grammys when a pianist played behind her. For the first few seconds, Demi choked as she sang the song she wrote four days before her overdose. After the restart, the camera zoomed in on her face, showing tears on her cheeks. The show continued with Demi Belting about how “no one hears me anymore”. “Please, is there someone there?” Lord, is there someone? I need someone, ”she sang in the chorus.

At another point in the song, Demi sang, “I feel stupid when I sing. Nobody listens to me. “After she finished the ballad, the former Disney Channel star was greeted with a standing ovation. Fans also praised the singer” Give Your Heart a Break “on Twitter.” Demi has just delivered her most emotional and stirring performance. Welcome back ” wrote a fan.

Demi’s appearance at the Grammys also marks her return to music. The pop star has stayed on the floor since that fateful day in 2018. Afterwards she went to rehab and spent a lot of time thinking about her mental health. Other than the single she released shortly before her “Sober” overdose, we hadn’t heard much from the “Stone Cold” singer, which documented her relapse after six sober years. But with “Anyone” at the Grammys tonight, we have another look at what Demi went through in this phase of her life. And it’s not the last thing we’ll see.

Lute! News, Demi will release an album sometime this year. Sources explain that she “hopes” to release the new record by summer or fall, and much of the content will focus on her sobriety struggles.

“She spent several months in the studio in 2019 and is still finishing her album today,” an insider told E! Weeks ago. “She has put so much effort into it and it will be the most vulnerable album she has released.”

Vulnerable because it will focus on the journey she has been on: “Demi will express her struggles through sobriety and rehab and tackle the overdose in her own creative way,” added the source.

“Anyone” is the very first taste of it. Speaking to Zane Lowes Beats 1 radio host from Apple Music a few days before today’s performance, Demi also thought about how this song helped her heal: “I wish I could go back in time and this version of help myself, “she said. “I listen to these texts and hear them as a cry for help.”

After her overdose, she remembered thinking, “If I ever come back, I want to sing this song.” And come back, she did.

With Today’s Grammys performance by “Anyone”, Demi seems to have made a big and necessary first step. As a separate source with E! News previously said: “As painful as it is to be remembered and relived, she doesn’t want to forget. The songs are extremely raw and emotional for her. It will be a great moment for her to share with the world and herself so open, ”they said before their big night.

“She has overcome so much and is such a fighter. These songs are a reminder of where she was and where she never wants to go back,” added the source. “She is so grateful that she lives and is back here for her Share music. “And we’re grateful too. Check out Demi’s performance at the 2020 Grammys to really understand why.

The 62nd GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 26, 2020.