Demi Lovato opens with the song about a painful time from his past.

As you may recall, the 27-year-old was hospitalized following an overdose of opioid in July 2018. A month earlier, he released a moving sound Sober, announcing he had passed away. after six years of sadness.

Little did we know at that time, he also wrote and recorded a second new track, Anyone, which we would hear for the first time in Grammy Awards On Sunday.

In a new interview included Zane Lowe to New Music Everyday for Apple MusicBeats 1, the songstress reflects on her lyrics:

“I almost listen and hear these lyrics as a cry for help. And you listen again and you think, ‘How is this song listening and thinking,’ Are you going to help this girl? ‘

In a teaser clip led Good Morning America on Friday, he explained:

“I recorded it in a mindset where I felt like I was okay, but obviously I wasn’t. I heard it too and I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to go back in time and help the version of myself.’

Talking to Lowe, Lovato admitted that he had made mistakes about who surrounded himself in the past and has a more strict inner circle today. Now, he has a fresh perspective on things:

“My success does not measure my happiness. When I think about what makes me happy today, I think about my family, I think about my friends. You still have to decide every time like, ‘Is this what I want around? If your journey is not as pleasant as you would like to be, there is no reason for them to be around. “

He added:

“I think I still have the wrong judgment. You know, for the rest of your life, red flags (and) things to look for. Unless you’re 100 years old with a bunch of life experiences, you never know. immediately who is good for you and who is not. Sometimes you are deceived. ”

Now, the Confident singer sees rough patches from his past in a beautiful light:

“When I’m having a hard time or when I’m going through a rough time, I look forward to the future. To change my perspective on things – especially when I’m struggling, I always stop and I think, ‘Why am I being bullied God? ‘ “

And part of the future includes a big goal for himself as he finds out what’s happening this decade:

“I want to start a family. That would be dope. I don’t know if I see it in a man or a woman. I just know that, for a time, I would love to do that this decade. “

We can’t wait for Sunday !!

