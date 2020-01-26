Demi Lovato debuts with 'Anyone' in a tearful Grammy

On Sunday, Demi Lovato made an emotional comeback on the Grammy Awards scene, starting a poignant ballad in front of the musical community.

In “Anyone”, Lovato sings of his fight against alcohol and loneliness in times of need.

The 27-year-old singer was hospitalized in July 2018 after an overdose. In December 2018, Lovato spoke about her difficulties, saying that she was “sober” and “grateful to be alive”.

Lovato told Beats 1 of Apple Music earlier this week that the song was written a few days before its overdose.

Lovato tripped in his first attempt to sing the song, stopping after a line.

After taking a moment to compose, she rebooted and finally delivered a powerful vocal performance.

Some lyrics of the song read as follows:

“I tried to speak on my piano

I tried to speak on my guitar

Talk to my imagination

Entrusted to alcohol »

and

“One hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody listens to me

No one is listening

I spoke to shooting stars

But they are always wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So why do I pray anyway?

If no one is listening ”

“Anyone” was made available for streaming after its performance.