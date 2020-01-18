Demi Lovato chosen to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Pop star Demi Lovato will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” at the start of next month’s Super Bowl, the NFL announced Thursday. It’s the singer’s first appearance on the Super Bowl scene, and she joins pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are the star performers of the halftime show. The match takes place on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

With the news, Lovato joins an estimated list of names who have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera. One of the most popular accessory bets for the festivities is Over / Under time for rendering, so it will be interesting to see where the betting lines place Lovato.

Lovato became a household name thanks to his lead role in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock, and then appeared in the chain’s series, Sonny with a Chance. After Disney, she enjoyed musical success with pop hymns such as “Skyscraper” and “Sorry Not Sorry”.

The singer will have all eyes on her performance, because the Super Bowl is the most watched television event in the United States each year, attracting nearly 100 million views in 2019.