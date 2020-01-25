After a two-year break from music, Demi Lovato returns to the 2020 Grammys, where she sings her new song “Anyone” for the first time. But what do Demi Lovato’s “Anyone” texts mean? In a new interview with Zane Low for Beats 1 by Apple Music, Lovato, 27 revealed that “Anyone” was written and recorded before its almost fatal overdose in July 2018.

“I almost listen and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” she said in a preview of the interview that premiered on Friday, January 24th at Good Morning America: “How nobody listened to this song and thought:” Let’s help this girl “

She continued, “I took it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t. I even listen to it and think,” Gosh, I wish I could return the past and help this version of myself. “

Lovato’s life has changed a lot since her overdose. She told Beats 1 that the event had made her more careful about the people she admitted to her inner circle. “My success doesn’t measure my happiness,” she said. “When I think about what makes me happy now, I think of my family, I think of my friends.”

She continued, “You still have to make a decision every time:” Is this someone I want? “. If it is not conducive to the journey you want to be on, there is no reason for them to be around. I still think I have this judgmental mistake. You have been learning to red all your life Flags [and] things to look for. As long as you are not 100 years old and have some life experience, you will never know right away who is good for you and who is not. Sometimes you get fooled. “

After all, Lovato was able to keep a positive outlook. She even confessed that one day she wanted to have a family, although she doesn’t know what it would look like.

“When I have problems or am in a difficult time, I look to the future for hope,” she said. “To change my view of things – especially when I have survived something difficult, I always stop and think:” Why does God enforce me? “

She continued: “I want to start a family. That would be stupid. I don’t even know if I see it with a man or a woman. I only know that I would like to do this at some point in this decade. “

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be the first time Lovato has performed live since her drug overdose and stay in rehab in 2018. Lovato revealed in her song “Sober” in June 2018 that she fell behind after six years of sobriety. Her overdose came weeks later. In December, the former Disney Channel star “Warrior” tattooed on her body to mark her trip.

We are happy to see Demi alive and well again. Now kill it at the Grammys, girls.