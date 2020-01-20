Delta To Give Employees Two Months Of Extra Paid Sitting Up $ 1.6 Billion In Bonuses

#Roommates, if you’re lucky enough to be a Delta employee, then Christmas is coming. According to reports, since Delta has had an amazing financial year in 2019, they are spreading love with billions of bonuses … yes, billions.

@CNN reports, Delta is stepping up the key way to thank its employees – and a verbal “thank you” doesn’t seem to be enough. The company has just announced that employees will receive a two-month salary increase, which translates into $ 1.6 billion in revenue sharing. Each eligible employee will receive a February check for 16.6% of their annual salary.

Full-time and part-time employees, whether they are part of the union or not, can expect to receive checks. The only employees not included in the revenue sharing plan are the officers, directors and general managers of the company, though they will be paid through their own bonuses. The payout to employees is a record value for Delta, making the company the highest bonus in the entire company.

It also makes it the sixth year in a row that Delta has paid more than $ 1 billion to employees. The company’s most profitable revenue sharing plan began in 2012 following Delta’s integration with Northwest airlines. Employees also receive 401 (k) matches and other bonus programs.

Delta official Ed Bastian, firmly stated, “Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all the credit.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if the company receives a lot of resumes following this news.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

