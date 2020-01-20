Delta Gives Employees Additional Compensation for Two Months - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines had a very good year last year. Rather than verbally thanking its employees for the company’s strong performance, the company announced that it would pay them $ 1.6 billion in bonuses.

This means that each eligible employee will receive a check for 16.6% of their annual salary next month, which is equivalent to an additional remuneration of two months.

“Delta would be nothing without our 90,000 people. They deserve all honor, ”said Delta CEO Ed Bastian on LinkedIn.

The distribution of profits to employees for 2019 is a record amount. It is also the sixth year in a row According to a Delta spokesman, the company paid out more than $ 1 billion to workers. The profit sharing plan was launched in 2012 after Delta’s merger with Northwest.

The company’s profit sharing bonus is alongside all the other financial benefits that it typically offers to employees, such as: a 401 (k) match and other bonus programs for ordinary workers, the spokesman said.

Full-time and part-time workers, regardless of whether they are unionized or not, receive checks. The only people excluded from the profit sharing plan are the company’s officers, directors, and chief executives, even though they are paid for themselves performance-based bonuses.

Good business

Delta employee payout is good business, said Joseph Blasi, director of the Institute for Employee Share Ownership and Profit Sharing Studies at Rutgers University.

“Research has shown that cash profit sharing plans, combined with a supportive corporate culture that encourages employees to make suggestions and help solve business problems, can reduce sales and improve business performance and personal motivation.”

Direct cash payments are not the only way to share profits with workers. Some make profit sharing contributions to employee retirement savings accounts or pay them in stock.

Profit sharing is one way to demonstrate this What the members of the Business Roundtable said is the purpose of a company: to serve everyone, including employees.

“I was beaten up by Wall Street for years. They thought the profits were theirs. … (But) Wall Street has actually closed the loop and they find that Delta is the most excellent airline because of its people. And they’re happy that we’re making sure our people know it, ”said Bastian last week at an event hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce in Marietta, Georgia.

Delta is hardly the only company that offers a cash-based profit sharing plan. But such plans are most prevalent in the aerospace and auto industries, Blasi said.

Since 2015, GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have issued their employees nearly $ 5 billion in checks together, which is a six-month premium per employee, according to Automotive News.

However, such high payouts are not the norm.

According to a 2018 survey by the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, 38% of adult U.S. employees said they received a cash profit sharing scheme, but the average reported amount was only $ 2,000 or 5% of pay.

