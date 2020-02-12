Delhi’s seventh legislative assembly compiled as EC reports survey results

Earlier in the day, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, along with EC’s senior chief KF Wilfred, met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to transfer the list of newly elected MLAs.

PTI

updated:12 February 2020, 21:00 IST

File photo of the Delhi meeting.

New Delhi: The new legislative assembly of Delhi was established on Wednesday, one day after the Aam Aadmi party had swept the elections and won 62 out of 70 seats.

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Assembly said the election committee reported the results of the polls of 8 February.

“With this, the Seventh NCT Legislative Assembly of Delhi is deemed to have been established w.e.f (from) 12.02.2020 (Article 73 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951),” it said.

The BJP has won eight seats and is the second party to have representations at the Delhi meeting.

Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal met on Wednesday with the newly chosen MLAs at his official residence.

The MLAs elected him as the leader of the party of the legislature, a formality needed to make a claim to form a government.

Governor Baijal will be formally aware of the fact that Kejriwal is elected leader of the legislative party. After that the LG will write to the president via the Ministry of the Interior and say that the AAP has won the majority.

The president issues a notification appointing the leader of the legislative party as prime minister. In states, governors appoint chief ministers.

In the coming days, one of the MLAs will be appointed as pro-tem speaker who oversees the oath of the new legislators.

