Delhi Polls 2020: Rahul Gandhi addresses two rallies on February 4 and 5

PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 7:26 PM IST

File photo of congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: After a bleak approach to the polls on 8 February in Delhi, the leaders of Congress are planning to add some force. As part of the plan, former congress chief Rahul Gandhi will follow the campaign track and hold two rallies on February 4 and 5.

However, the poll programs of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have yet to be completed.

Unlike the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which have deployed their means for the elections, the congress has opted for a withheld campaign.

The campaign of the congress can reach a higher gear on Monday as the states ruled by the congress ministers will investigate the party. RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will also handle four rallies. The RJD disputes 4 seats in alliance with the congress.

The congress disputes 66 of the 70 seats in the Delhi meeting by having the poll plank work performed during the tenure of the late Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. It will release the manifest on Sunday, just six days before the vote. It had not won a seat in the 2015 polls.

