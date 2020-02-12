Delhi Poll Drubbing for four former mayors, other municipal leaders Fielded by BJP

New Delhi: All four former mayors deposed by the BJP in the polls just closed in Delhi got a jerk in the hands of the AAP, while the municipal leaders were reduced to second positions in the electoral districts from where they fought against the elections.

The results for the elections for the 70-member Delhi meeting were announced on Tuesday, with the AAP almost replicating its staggering 2015 performance and winning 62 seats.

Betting heavily on municipal leaders, the BJP had delegated four former mayors, as many former deputy mayors and a large number of other sitting and former councilors in the poll that was largely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi party and the BJP, it went aggressive during the high-octane campaign.

In the polls, 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women – tested their fortunes. The four former mayors – Azad Singh, Ravinder Gupta, Yogender Chandolia and Khushi Ram – lost to their AAP rivals.

In Mundka, Singh, a former mayor of North Delhi, questioned 71,135 votes against the loss of AAP’s Dharampal Lakra, who collected 90,293. Shoaib Iqbal struck Gupta from the Matia Mahal chair. Iqbal received 67,282 votes, while the former mayor of North Delhi received 17,041 votes. In Karol Bagh, a reserved seat, Chandolia lost 35,734 votes to Visesh Ravi of AAP, who had 67,494 votes.

In Ambedkar Nagar, also a reserved place, Ajay Dutt received 62,871 votes from the AAP, reducing Khushi Ram, a former mayor of South Delhi, to 34,544 votes. All three municipal companies – North, South and Eastern – in Delhi are run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Incumbent councilors, including Jai Prakash, permanent committee chairman of the NDMC; Shikha Rai, councilor and former leader of House of the SDMC; Manish Chaudhary of the NDMC; former permanent committee chairman of SDMC Ashish Sood; Shailandra Monty and Krishna Gahlot from SDMC; and former councilors including Mahendra Nagpal, Suman Gupta, Lata Sodhi and Anil Sharma, also lost in the high-stakes elections.

Rai, who received 43,563 votes, lost to AAP’s sitting MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who received 60,372 votes from the larger Kailash seat. The BJP, who wiped out the 2017 civil polls in Delhi, had a big bet on its municipal leaders to strengthen the party’s fortune for the polls of 8 February. In the poll results announced on Tuesday, the BJP was just able to manage eight seats.

The municipal leaders, serving and former councilors of the three BJP-led civilian bodies (NDMC, SDMC and EDMC), who fought against the polls, counted about 20. The former deputy mayors who contest the elections are – Vijay Bhagat (North Delhi ) Badli, Kailash Sankla (South Delhi) from Madipur, Kiran Vaid (East Delhi) from Trilokpuri and Rekha Gupta (North Delhi) Shalimar Bagh.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.