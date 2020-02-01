Delhi LG leads police to improve safety and create more barricades at Shaheen Bagh after photography

The sources said that while the Delhi elections are approaching, the police have been asked to watch closely so that no undesirable incident occurs in the national capital.



PTI

updated:February 1, 2020, 10:36 PM IST

File photo of L-G Anil Baijal. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Governor Anil Baijal has instructed the police to improve security, including placing more barricades on the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, to prevent outsiders from causing problems, sources said on Saturday.

The decision comes against the background of a man firing two rounds in the air at the Shaheen Bagh area, the epicenter of the protest against the new citizenship legislation, and was later detained.

The sources said that while the Delhi elections are approaching, the police have been asked to watch closely so that no undesirable incident occurs in the national capital.

They said the police will also call in the help of local volunteers to facilitate the search of people entering the protest site.

Sources said the police will also randomly monitor people around the protest site.

“The police are instructed to make all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth access to exercise franchise in all walks of life and to build trust through effective public safety,” said one source.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh since 15 December.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.