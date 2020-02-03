Delhi HC rejects plea against nomination of AAP for polls of meetings

The court approved the order while rejecting the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate who fought Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi who is an AAP candidate from the same seat.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 6:13 PM IST

File photo of the Supreme Court of Delhi.

New Delhi: The Delhi Supreme Court rejected a non-maintainable plea against an order from a returning officer on Monday rejecting a complaint against the appointment of an AAP candidate from Karol Bagh for declaring his education qualification in a poll sworn statement for the upcoming Assembly elections hide.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that there cannot be a double attack on an election and that the law is clear that such a challenge can only be done after the survey has been explained.

The court approved the order while rejecting the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate who fought Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi who is an AAP candidate from the same seat.

The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had intentionally and intentionally concealed material facts and made a false statement in survey statements.

It claimed that he hid the fact that he was handling a criminal case against him and that there were differences in his sworn statements.

“Despite the fact that there was a substantial flaw in the statement of respondent No. 4 (Ravi), the petitioner (Chandolia) mentioned objection is rejected by respondent No. 3 (returning officer) vide order of January 22, 2020 under believe that these defects are not substantial.

“It is established law that suppression of pending criminal cases and qualification of education are a substantial defect and in such a case a nomination form can be rejected. The disputed order is therefore not sustainable,” according to the plea.

Polling will be held on the 70 seats of Delhi on 8 February and the vote will be counted on 11 February.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.