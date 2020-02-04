Delhi Elections LIVE updates: 4 more days for polls, Modi-Shah Hold Marathon Rally’s; AAP to release manifest

Elections in Delhi LIVE updates: Four more days to vote, the top political parties have stepped up their game in Delhi with marathon rallies and brawl over protests against the anti-Citizenship Act of Shaheen Bagh. While AAP covenant Arvind Kejriwal blamed Foreign Minister Amit Shah for making Shaheen Bagh a matter of “political gain,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ongoing protests in the national capital are “conspiracy and not coincidence.” Both Shah and Modi will have more rallies in the city today. AAP leader Gopal Rai and congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are also likely to appeal to the people of Delhi.

In the meantime, the Aam Aadmi party is also likely to release its election manifesto, said party leader Sanjay Singh. In the last three days of election campaigns, AAP will intensify its campaign through 500 members of its frontal organizations.

“15,000 meetings will be held in the next three days. In the final phase we would use the slogan ‘acche honge paanch saal – Delhi mein toh Kejriwal’ (five years will go well – Kejriwal should be in Delhi),” Said Singh Monday.

He also said that party leaders will meet the Chief Election Commissioner on Monday evening and will ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital about his alleged provocative speeches.

News18 follows the latest updates regarding the Delhi elections:

* Protest locations in the national capital are being “watched” to ensure that the polling station or voters are not bothered on election day, observers who were deployed for the polls on 8 February in Delhi told the election committee Monday. During an evaluation meeting on subsistence preparedness under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, the observers assured the polling panel that preparations are proceeding according to schedule and gaining momentum, according to an official statement.

* They also told the committee that adequate deployment of police and central armed police companies is being made and “protest locations are being monitored to ensure that no barriers to polling stations or voters would impede movement on February 8,” it said. Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the locations in the city where protesters are opposed to the amended nationality law.

* The Free Supreme Court did not impose restrictions on free communication during the election process, the Supreme Court of Delhi said while refusing to prohibit a person from spreading messages on a social networking platform against a candidate contesting the upcoming polls. Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw refused to give an ex-parte order to instruct a national daily and internet giant Google to remove alleged defamatory content regarding the candidate from his electronic platform.

* The court heard a plea from a BJP leader who is disputing in the upcoming election of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to be held on February 8 that is preventing the newspaper, Google and others from publishing or alleged defamatory material against him to spread.

* The Delhi Supreme Court rejected a non-enforceable remedy on Monday against an order from a returning officer rejecting a complaint against the appointment of an AAP candidate from Karol Bagh for declaring his education qualification in a poll certified statement for the upcoming Assembly elections would hide.

* Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that there can be no two-fold attack on an election and that the law is clear that such a challenge can only be done after explaining the outcome of the survey. The court approved the order while rejecting the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate who fought Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi who is an AAP candidate from the same seat. The plea alleged that the AAP candidate had intentionally and intentionally concealed material facts and made a false statement in survey statements.

* Union Minister and BJP incharge of Delhi polls Prakash Javadekar founded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had called himself an “anarchist” and there is “not much difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.

* Kejriwal took road shows in different parts of the city, while his party tried to corner the BJP for allegedly calling him a “terrorist” by releasing a video in which the relatives of “tortured” Delhi police officers, who received compensation from the AAP government expressed its disapproval of the BJP leaders’ comments against the prime minister.

* BJP’s brand leader and Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath continue his bloody assault on Kejriwal at public gatherings and said the AAP leader has become “a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements.” “If elections are taking place in Delhi now, who is speaking for Arvind Kejriwal? They are the Pakistan Ministers. They know that Kejriwal ‘biryani feeds to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh,” he said, referring to Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry’s tweet in which Indians are asked to beat Modi.

