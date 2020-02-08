Delhi Elections LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Eyes 2015 Encore, BJP Battles for Prestige when voting starts

The ruling Aam Aadmi party goes to the Delhi elections hoping to repeat its excellent performance of the latest polls, while the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which has all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019 aimed at increasing the voting share in the national capital.

The Congress is trying to improve its performance than last time when it did not receive a seat in the polls of the Assembly, but improved its share of polls in 2019.

The AAP had 54.3 percent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 percent and the congress only had 9.6 percent of the total polls.

The BJP has launched one of its most aggressive campaigns to date in the Delhi polls, with Interior Minister Amit Shah leading the saffron charge fueled by his shelves of Hindutva and nationalism and his shrill opposition to anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.

On the other hand, the AAP tried to sell its development agenda hard, while the congress wanted to show its achievements during its 15-year reign under Sheila Dikshit from 1998 to 2013.

Riding on technically grounded elements such as QR codes and mobile apps, polling authorities have prepared for the polls, strict security measures in the national capital and additional vigilance in Shaheen Bagh and other sensitive polling areas.

In view of the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, the Delhi office has placed all five polling stations in the area under the “criticism” category and confidence-building measures are being taken to reassure voters, officials said.

Shaheen Bagh falls in the constituency of the Okhla assembly. The area has become the epicenter of protests against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) in the national capital and the agitation has been put into a poll by political parties.

The police deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 house guards, and 190 companies from the central armed forces to make the polls run smoothly.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said 1, 47.86,382 people are eligible to vote in the polls of Delhi, and 2.32,815 are in the 18-19 age group.

Voters in different categories are men (81.05.236), women (66.80.277), service voters (11.608), third-sex voters (869) and seniors (80 years and older) voters (2.04.830), officials said.

On Friday, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Delhi chief, Manoj Tiwari, paid tribute to famous temples in the national capital.

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi party, offered prayers together with his wife Sunita in the famous Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

“Wanted blessings from Hanuman ji in the famous Hanuman temple on CP. Bhagwan ji said:” You are doing a good job. Continue to serve people this way. Leave the result to me, everything will be fine “, said Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi.

Tiwari also visited the famous Chhatarpur and Kalkaji temples and offered prayers.

“I prayed for the happiness of the people in Delhi and also sought the blessings of the goddesses to enable people to cast their votes judiciously,” Tiwari said.

The bitterly fought high-octane campaign that lasted more than three weeks ended on Thursday at 6 p.m., just 38 hours before the start of the high-election vote in Delhi.

There are 13,750 voting booths, in addition to one auxiliary booth, at 2,689 locations in Delhi.

“Regarding critical polling stations, there are 516 locations and 3,704 booths in that category,” Singh said.

In addition to police security, polling stations that fall into the “critical category” receive paramilitary coverage. The activities are being followed via webcasting, Singh said.

Police and election machines are on “extra vigilance” and constantly assess the situation in the national capital, he added.

Security personnel watched over strong spaces where EVMs were stored. Election staff brought EVMs and other voting materials to booths under strict supervision in all constituencies.

The polling authorities had recently met with demonstrators and encouraged them to vote on election day.

“The polls in Delhi in 2020 will be technology driven with more use of technology elements such as mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, to improve the experience of all categories of voters, before the poll or on the voting day. And we try to make the best use of it, “he said.

Electors can take smartphones to polling stations in 11 electoral districts for access to QR codes from the voter’s helpline app in case they haven’t brought the voter’s slip to the stand.

Counting will take place on Tuesday.

