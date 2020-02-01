Delhi Elections LIVE: Adityanath, Smriti Irani & Manoj Tiwari go to Capital campaign while BJP Poll pedal pushes

Elections in Delhi LIVE: with a week before elections in the capital, the BJP campaign has won steam with star campaigners Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Manoj Tiwari who are holding rallies in Delhi today.

• While UP Chief Minister Adityanath will focus public meetings on Mangal Bazaar Chowk, Jahangir Puri; Ramleela Maidan, Narela; Karawal Nagar Chowk and Rohini, Irani will be in Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri and Hari Nagar.

• Tiwari, the BJP president of Delhi, holds “padyatra” and addresses Nukkad Sabha in Lakshmi Nagar Vidhansabha, Dilshad Garden and Vishwas Nagar. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a public meeting in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

• Himachal Pradesh Chief Jairam Thakur will address a “Nukkad Sabha” in Badarpur and Okhla Vidhansabha. Minister of Information and broadcaster Prakash Javadekar will address a Nukkad Sabha in Trilokpuri Vidhansabha.

• On Friday, the election committee appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special observer and former IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the polls in Delhi.

• The decision comes after the Commission has held two meetings – one with Delhi’s Chief Secretary, City Police Commissioner, the Minister of the Interior and Finance of the city and the second with the city’s most important electoral officer, district administrative officers, including senior administrators of local bodies – to evaluate poll readiness.

• Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said it is of the utmost importance that the elections in Delhi are held in a “free, fair, peaceful, accessible and inclusive” manner. manoj

• Elections in Delhi are held on February 8 and results are announced on February 11.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.