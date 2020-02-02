Delhi Elections LIVE: AAP & Congress release Manifestos; BJP’s Star Campaigners to Rally in Capital

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE updates: With another week to go for the polls in Delhi on February 8, the congress today is ready to release its manifesto. The Aam Aadmi party of Chief of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi, is also likely to release his manifest, while the Aam Aadmi party is also expected to release his manifest, two days after the BJP released its ‘Sankalp Patra’, promised wheat flour against Rs 2 per kg for the poor, cycles and scooters for girl students, as well as an annual increase in the budget for health and education by 10 percent.

In its ‘Sankalp Patra 2020’ (manifesto), the BJP also said that by 2022 it would focus on empowering women, traders, infrastructure development and housing for all. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said the outgoing AAP government subsidy schemes for electricity and water will be continued by his party if it is voted in power.

2 February 2020 10:25 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi addresses Delhi Rallies on 4 February 5 | After a bleak approach to the polls on 8 February in Delhi, the leaders of Congress are planning to add some force. As part of the plan, former congress chief Rahul Gandhi will follow the campaign track and organize two meetings on February 4 and 5. However, the poll programs of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have yet to be completed. Unlike the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which have deployed their means for the elections, the congress has opted for a withheld campaign.

2 February 2020 10:18 hrs (IST)

Improvement of law and order in Delhi, Kejriwal to Amit Shah Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to improve the law and order situation in Delhi after a man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests. Elections will come and go, but for the sake of the people of Delhi, improve the situation in the national capital, Kejriwal insisted on Shah. “Bullets are fired in broad daylight. The law and order situation of Delhi is tattered. The elections will continue to come, politics will continue, but in the interest of the people of Delhi, please pay attention to the law and order improve.” , “Kejriwal said in a tweet.

February 2, 2020 10:08 am (IST)

BJP’s Veiled Dig at AAP | In a veiled attack on the AAP about the shooting incidents at Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests here, the BJP’s organizational secretary BL Santhosh said Delhi’s “big drama party” is getting too expensive for the country. On Saturday, two days after a youth shot a gun at a group of anti-CAA demonstrators at Jamia University, another man shot two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh and was later detained.

February 2, 2020 9:56 AM (IST)

25% AAP canidates with criminal records, 20% of BJP | Tgoy five percent of AAP candidates and 20 percent of BJP participants in the February 8 polls in Delhi have declared serious criminal cases against them in their statements, according to the Association of Democratic Reforms. Fifteen percent of congress candidates too have declared serious criminal cases against them, according to the ADR. At the polls in Delhi, 672 candidates are in the fight, one less than in 2015.

February 2, 2020 9:53 AM (IST)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will enter into “Nukkad Sabha” Badarpur and Okhla Vidhansabha. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will talk about a Nukkad Sabha Trilokpuri Vidhansabha.

February 2, 2020 9:52 AM (IST)

Tiwari, the Delhi BJP president, will hold “padyatra” and address Nukkad Sabha in Lakshmi Nagar Vidhansabha, Dilshad Garden and Vishwas Nagar. Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will talk about a public meeting in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

February 2, 2020 9:52 AM (IST)

While UP Chief Minister Adityanath will hold public meetings at MAngal Bazaar Chowk, Jahangir Puri; Ramleela Maidan, Narela; Karawal Nagar Chowk and Rohini, Iranian will be in it Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri and Hari Nagar.

February 2, 2020 9:41 AM (IST)

Congress manifesto today While the BJP has already released its election manifesto prior to the Delhi elections, Congress expected it to release the manifest today at noon. The AAP can publish its manifesto tomorrow.

February 2, 2020 9:40 AM (IST)

BJP leader rallies today | BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in the national capital today.

February 2, 2020 9:37 AM (IST)

Virtual Face-off in Delhi today | With less than a week left for the crucial polls in Delhi, the political parties are prepared to chase voters. While the BJP has a series of top leaders rallies, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold road shows in Kirari, Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala.

