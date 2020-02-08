Delhi election election rate: voter turnout seat list in 2020

Live voting table update rate in each of the 70 constituencies of Delhi.

Delhi – voter turnout

Voting is currently underway to elect the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the 70 constituencies of the Union. In total there are 672 candidates in the fight, including 203 candidates from the three major parties in these elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2015 parliamentary elections, Delhi registered a turnout of 67.12%. In 2013, 65.63% of the eligible Delhiites turned out to be voting and the 2008 election figure was 57.58%.

Follow this live update table for the seat-by-turn turnout at the Delhi elections in 2020.

No

Constituency

Name

Turnout voters (%)

2020

2015

1

Narela

66.52

2

Burari

67.78

3

Timarpur

66.86

4

Adarsh ​​Nagar

66.72

5

Badli

63.76

6

Rithala

66.46

7

Bawana

61.83

8

Mundka

63

9

Kirari

65.27

10

Sultanpur Majra

67.99

11

Nangloi Jat

63.75

12

Mangolpuri

72.12

13

Rohini

68.86

14

Shalimar Bagh

68.9

15

Shakur Basti

71.91

16

Tri Nagar

71.24

17

Wazirpur

68.42

18

Model Town

67.88

19

Sadar Bazar

71.92

20

Chandni Chowk

65.49

21

Matia Mahal

69.3

22

Ballimaran

67.95

23

Karol Bagh

68.48

24

Patel Nagar

68.13

25

Moti Nagar

69.58

26

Madipur

71.31

27

Rajouri garden

72.36

28

Hari Nagar

68.3

29

Tilak Nagar

70.65

30

Janakpuri

71.44

31

Vikaspuri

65.15

32

Uttam Nagar

71.14

33

Dwarka

67.76

34

Matiala

67.02

35

Najafgarh

69.02

36

Bijwasan

63.42

37

Palam

65.01

38

Delhi Cantt

58.59

39

Rajinder Nagar

62.99

40

New Delhi

64.72

41

Jangpura

64.3

42

Kasturba Nagar

66.56

43

Malviya Nagar

66.55

44

RK Puram

64.14

45

Mehrauli

62.76

46

Chhatarpur

67.34

47

Deoli

67.59

48

Ambedkar Nagar

69.8

49

Sangam Vihar

66.68

50

Greater Kailash

66.69

51

Kalkaji

64.85

52

Tughlakabad

66.37

53

Badarpur

65.33

54

Godwin

60.94

55

Trilokpuri

71.71

56

Kondli

70.17

57

Patparganj

65.48

58

Laxmi Nagar

67.23

59

Vishwas Nagar

68.96

60

Krishna Nagar

72.27

61

Gandhi Nagar

66.72

62

Shahdara

69.68

63

Seemuri

73.29

64

Rohtas Nagar

70.69

65

Seelampur

71.81

66

Ghonda

66.86

67

Babarpur

66.99

68

Gokalpur

74.23

69

Mustafabad

70.85

70

Karawal Nagar

69.83

