Delhi election election rate: voter turnout seat list in 2020

Live voting table update rate in each of the 70 constituencies of Delhi.
Delhi – voter turnout
Voting is currently underway to elect the next government in the National Capital Territory of Delhi in the 70 constituencies of the Union. In total there are 672 candidates in the fight, including 203 candidates from the three major parties in these elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).
In the 2015 parliamentary elections, Delhi registered a turnout of 67.12%. In 2013, 65.63% of the eligible Delhiites turned out to be voting and the 2008 election figure was 57.58%.
Follow this live update table for the seat-by-turn turnout at the Delhi elections in 2020.
No
Constituency
Name
Turnout voters (%)
2020
2015
1
Narela
66.52
2
Burari
67.78
3
Timarpur
66.86
4
Adarsh Nagar
66.72
5
Badli
63.76
6
Rithala
66.46
7
Bawana
61.83
8
Mundka
63
9
Kirari
65.27
10
Sultanpur Majra
67.99
11
Nangloi Jat
63.75
12
Mangolpuri
72.12
13
Rohini
68.86
14
Shalimar Bagh
68.9
15
Shakur Basti
71.91
16
Tri Nagar
71.24
17
Wazirpur
68.42
18
Model Town
67.88
19
Sadar Bazar
71.92
20
Chandni Chowk
65.49
21
Matia Mahal
69.3
22
Ballimaran
67.95
23
Karol Bagh
68.48
24
Patel Nagar
68.13
25
Moti Nagar
69.58
26
Madipur
71.31
27
Rajouri garden
72.36
28
Hari Nagar
68.3
29
Tilak Nagar
70.65
30
Janakpuri
71.44
31
Vikaspuri
65.15
32
Uttam Nagar
71.14
33
Dwarka
67.76
34
Matiala
67.02
35
Najafgarh
69.02
36
Bijwasan
63.42
37
Palam
65.01
38
Delhi Cantt
58.59
39
Rajinder Nagar
62.99
40
New Delhi
64.72
41
Jangpura
64.3
42
Kasturba Nagar
66.56
43
Malviya Nagar
66.55
44
RK Puram
64.14
45
Mehrauli
62.76
46
Chhatarpur
67.34
47
Deoli
67.59
48
Ambedkar Nagar
69.8
49
Sangam Vihar
66.68
50
Greater Kailash
66.69
51
Kalkaji
64.85
52
Tughlakabad
66.37
53
Badarpur
65.33
54
Godwin
60.94
55
Trilokpuri
71.71
56
Kondli
70.17
57
Patparganj
65.48
58
Laxmi Nagar
67.23
59
Vishwas Nagar
68.96
60
Krishna Nagar
72.27
61
Gandhi Nagar
66.72
62
Shahdara
69.68
63
Seemuri
73.29
64
Rohtas Nagar
70.69
65
Seelampur
71.81
66
Ghonda
66.86
67
Babarpur
66.99
68
Gokalpur
74.23
69
Mustafabad
70.85
70
Karawal Nagar
69.83
