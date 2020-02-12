Delhi election 2020: Swachh-Delhi thanks to Jhaduwala

The people of Delhi, who come from all parts of India, have defeated the polarizing, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. “The percentage of total votes polled had dropped from 67.5% in 2015 to 62.59%, or the AAP would have repeated the 67 seat draw in 2015,” said his deputy, CM Sisodia.

It is believed that the congressional candidates decided at the last moment to tactically withdraw and transfer their own votes to the AAP to ensure the BJP’s defeat, despite the party’s taking such a concerted move.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari said the party would consider why it could not meet its expectations in Delhi, which had allocated all seven Lok Sabha seats to the BJP only eight months ago.

Although Tiwari admitted defeat and congratulated Kejriwal for confirming the people’s judgment, he said that this was not a total rejection of his party. He found that the party had increased its vote share from 32 to 38 percent. His valuable advice for party men was: don’t be discouraged.