Delhi Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Capital records 45% Turnout up to 17:00, probably shorter than 2015 Voting percentage

When and where to watch the Delhi election results? Checking out here

There are 81.05.236 male voters, 66.80.277 female voters and 869 third gender voters. They stood in line to vote in the 13,570 voting booths in 2,689 areas in the national capital.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and S Jaishankar belonged to various MPs, including controversial BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who cast their morning early with their families.

Arvind Kejriwal, looking for a different term from the New Delhi constituency, cast his vote together with his father, mother and wife in a voting booth in the Rajpura Transport Authority in Civil Lines area amid tight security.

Congress-interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Rahul Gandhi appeared in polling stations early in the day. Sonia Gandhi, who was released from the hospital after four days after a stomach infection, arrived at a voting booth in Nirman Bhawan in the center of Delhi.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also exercised his franchise in the Nirman Bhawan polling station.

Rahul Gandhi, MP from the Wayanad of Kerala, has also cast his vote here at the NP Senior Secondary School on Aurangzeb Lane.

A polling station, Udham Singh, posted in the Babarpur constituency in East Delhi died of cardiac arrest.

There was enthusiasm among the voters of Neb Sarai, one of the largest unrecognized colonies in Asia, when young voters came out in large numbers to exercise their right to choose their representative.

The poll ends at 6 p.m. and the results will be announced on 11 February.

In the elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) is making another attempt to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata party is determined to organize a comeback after 20 years. The congress, which has ruled over Delhi for 15 years, expects a revival of its voting share.

In the last elections, Avind Kejriwal, led by AAP, had won a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had three seats and the congress drew a space.

The AAP competes on all 70 seats, while the BJP has put its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies – two for Janata Dal (United) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

On the other hand, Congress is competing at 66 seats and has given four seats to ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The election committee has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations, along with 144 vulnerable polling stations and 102 spending-sensitive places where paramilitary forces are deployed. Activities at every polling station are followed via webcasting.

All five polling stations in Shaheen Bagh, the epicenter of anti-CAA protests, have been declared “critical” by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

The police deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 house guards, and 190 companies from the central armed forces to make the polls run smoothly.

