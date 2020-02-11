Delhi did not vote for ‘anti-nationals’: NCP leader Nawab Malik Mocks BJP

Nawab Malik said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and that Congress should also think the same way to prevent division in the future.

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik mocked the BJP on Tuesday and said the massive mandate for the AAP in the polls in Delhi was due to people there who did not vote Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders’ calls for anti “nationals” accepted.

By counting votes, the party led by Arvind Kejriwal already has a majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly and is well on its way to winning more than 60 seats, leaving the BJP far behind with victories over a handful of seats.

Malik told reporters in Mumbai: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders appealed to the people of Delhi not to vote for anti-nationals, so the people there voted for the AAP.”

“It seems that people are fed up with the BJP policy of hatred and pressure tactics. The BJP caused lawsuits against various AAP leaders and MLAs. Several investigations were conducted to demoralize AAP employees, but nothing worked to the advantage of the BJP , “he added.

He said the NCP had attempted to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi and that Congress should also think the same way to prevent division in the future.

