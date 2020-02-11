Delhi did not vote for “anti-nationalists”: Malik ridiculed BJP

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik mocked the BJP on Tuesday, saying the massive mandate to the AAP in the Delhi polls was because people there accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders’ appeals, “not to vote for nationals “.

By counting the votes, the party led by Arvind Kejriwal has already achieved a majority in the 70-member assembly in Delhi and is well on the way to winning more than 60 seats.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Malik said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders appealed to the Delhi population not to vote for anti-nationalists. That is why the people there voted for the AAP.”

“It looks like people are fed up with the BJP’s hate and pressure policies. The BJP made sure there were legal cases against multiple AAP leaders and MLAs. Several investigations have been conducted to demoralize AAP workers, but nothing worked in favor of the BJP, “he added.

He said the NCP had tried to forge an alliance with the AAP in Delhi, and Congress should think about it in a similar way to avoid voting in the future.

