Delhi CM publishes its Kejriwal Ka warranty card and promises drinking water 24/7

New Delhi: In preparation for Delhi Assembly polls, the PAA national coordinator and Delhi’s chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, released the “ Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card ” on Sunday which includes promises to continue provide 200 units of free electricity, Mohalla marshals and 24/7 drinking water to all residents of the country. Capital city.

“This guarantee speaks of things that affect all residents of Delhi. We have already fulfilled certain promises. We now promise in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition claims that these plans will only be there until March 31 and Kejriwal will remove this later, “said Kejriwal at the launch.

He announced that if he was re-elected with power on, he would continue to supply 200 units of free electricity 24 hours a day via underground cables. “The city will be freed from the wire network and electricity will reach every household through underground cables,” said Kejriwal.

The head of the PAA said his government would maintain the existing 20,000 liters of free water and promised to provide clean water 24 hours a day within five years.

Kejriwal said his government would provide a world-class educational facility for every child born in Delhi.

He said new Mohalla polyclinics and clinics will be opened in the coming years to provide better and cheaper medical treatment.

The chief minister has said that 11,000 buses will be on the roads. He also announced to extend free walks to students and women.

