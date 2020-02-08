Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Many Miss Out on Voting as Names Missing from Voters List

New Delhi: While Delhiites participated in the “festival of democracy” on Saturday, some citizens with a heavy heart had to come back because they discovered that their names were not on the voters list.

At Shaheen Bagh, epicenter of the anti-Citizenship Change Act (CAA) protest in the national capital, some voters complained about removing their names from the voter list.

“A few voters could not cast their vote in Shaheen Bagh under the Okhla constituency because their names were either deleted or incorrectly found in the voter list,” a staff service said.

In the Seelampur constituency, a Waqil Malik voter claimed that his mother Zarina (62) could not vote because her name was missing on the electoral roll.

“My mother’s name was on the list during the last polls of Lok Sabha. I have no idea why her name was removed. She wanted to vote this time,” Malik said rudely.

Asma Rehman, former alderman and wife of AAP candidate from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, claimed that the names of many voters were missing on the electoral roll this time.

She also claimed that voter notes in some areas, such as Chauhan Bangar and Jafarabad Gali Number 26, were not properly distributed.

In the Krishna Nagar constituency, a 34-year-old resident of Khureji Khas, Fallahuddin Falahi, also claimed that he could not find his name on the electoral roll.

“I have a voter ID card. I voted in the Lok Sabha elections and the last Delhi elections. This is the first time I could not vote,” he said.

In the meantime a few voters complained about the slow voting behavior.

“I had come to vote with my father and brother, but I was denied access to the polling station because my name could not be traced in the electoral roll,” said 25-year-old student Rashid outside a polling station in Matia Mahal Constituency meeting .

Prior to the polls of the meeting, the office of the CEO of Delhi had called on voters to have their name checked and verified by the voter list.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.