Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Date and Poll Timings

New Delhi: The elections for the 2020 elections of the Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 8 and the vote counting will take place on February 11. The duration of the current Delhi assembly ends on 22 February.

As the election date approaches, the political temperature in Delhi has started to rise. Delhi is witnessing a triangular competition between the Aam Aadmi party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and the congress.

The AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal, at the 2015 elections in Delhi, won the BJP as well as Congress. The AAP achieved a landslide victory and won 67 out of 70 seats. The BJP, which had achieved an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha polls 2014, just won three seats, while the congress could not even open its account.

The election committee has made available on its website the necessary information regarding the elections for the Delhi 2020 meeting. Voters can check their electoral district, name in the electoral roll, and sworn statements from the candidates.

Electors can also use the option of digital photo voter cards with a QR code. Those who want to use the QR code facility must download the Voter Helpline app, which can be found in both the Google Play Store and the Apple app store.

The opinion poll has also devised a postmark for absent voters, including PwD (disabled person) and seniors (over 80 years old). Those who have registered as absent voters can vote from their homes.

Polling date

Delhi votes on February 8 to select their representatives. The poll is scheduled to be conducted in a phase over 70 constituencies of the assembly.

Polling Time

The vote for the 2020 assembly elections in Delhi will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 8 February.

