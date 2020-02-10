Delhi 2020 Election Results: Will Arvind Kejriwal wear Delhi Crown for the third time? Count to start at 8 o’clock

New Delhi: Tight security arrangements have been made in various centers in the national capital, where counting of votes taken in the high-stakes elections on February 8 in Delhi will take place on Tuesday.

The curiosity of people to know the results of the 70-member Delhi meeting has increased polls after the exit, predicting a major victory for the ruling AAP, and the delay in announcing the final turnout of voters by the authorities.

The elections, largely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi party and the BJP, which became aggressive during the high-octane campaign, were held on Saturday and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

Nearly 24 hours after the end of the Delhi elections, the electoral commission announced on Sunday that the electorate turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015, and stated that it followed the established process of collecting data after the AAP interrogated the delay “.

Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are preparing to count the votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centers across 21 locations in the national capital across 11 districts, officials said.

The counting centers are located in the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. There will be 33 observers, officials said.

There were 13,780 voting booths where each vote was justified by the presidents, which is a time-consuming exercise, said Sandeep Saxena, senior vice-election commissioner, during a press conference on Sunday. Critical and vulnerable polling stations, numbered 545 and span 3,843 booths.

Given the ongoing protest against the citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh, the office of the CEO of Delhi had placed all five polling stations in the area under the “criticism” category. Security personnel guarded the guard in strong rooms with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, one day before the polls, had said that all EVMs have been tested and that they are “infallible and non-manipulable”. Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy victory for the AAP, who wanted to retain power on the development board, against the BJP who campaigned aggressively on the issues of anti-CAA protests and nationalism.

Most exit polls also predicted that Congress is unlikely to open its account, even this time in Delhi, which ruled from 1998-2013. Looking for power after 22 years, the BJP had set up one of the most aggressive campaigns in the polls in Delhi, with Interior Minister Amit Shah leading the saffron charge over his boards of Hindutva and nationalism, and his shrill opposition to protests from Shaheen Bagh.

The issue often dominated the political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders focusing on the ruling AAP and Congress, accusing them of “misleading people” holding anti-CAA protests in Delhi.

Some of the voters on Saturday claimed that the lengthy street commotion demanding the repeal of the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) was “not a problem at the start of the campaign,” but that “political parties had slowed it down.”

Ballimaran’s constituencies recorded the highest turnout of 71.6 percent of all 70 seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment raised the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

The constituency of Okhla registered 58.84 percent. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall into the constituency of Okhla, where hectic polls had taken place until late in the afternoon. Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi and now runs for more than 50 days.

Protesters had taken turns voting on Saturday’s election day to keep the agitation alive. Seelampur constituency registered a turnout of 71.2 percent, according to the data. The turnout in the 2015 polls was 67.47 percent.

More than 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in the polls in Delhi, including 2.32,815 in the 18-19 age group. Voters in different categories were men (81.05.236), women (66.80.277), service voters (11.608), third-sex voters (869) and seniors (80 years and older) voters (2.04.830), officials said.

(with PTI inputs)

