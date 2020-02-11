Delhi 2020 election results Live updates: counting votes to start at 8 a.m. while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP eyes are another sweep

The curiosity of people to know the results of the 70-member Delhi meeting has increased polls after the exit, predicting a major victory for the ruling AAP, and the delay in announcing the final turnout of voters by the authorities. The elections, largely seen as a struggle between the ruling Aam Aadmi party and the BJP, which became aggressive during the high-octane campaign, were held on Saturday and sealed the fate of 672 candidates – 593 men and 79 women.

Almost 24 hours after the end of the Delhi elections, the electoral commission announced on Sunday that the electorate turnout was 62.59 percent, five percent less than 2015, and stated that it followed the established process of collecting data after the AAP questioned the delay. “Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are preparing to count the votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centers across 21 locations in the national capital across 11 districts, officials said.

The counting centers are located in the CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. There will be 33 observers, officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been made in various centers in the national capital, where counting of votes taken in the high-stakes elections on February 8 in Delhi will take place on Tuesday. Security personnel guarded the guard in strong rooms with electronic voting machines (EVMs). Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, one day before the polls, had said that all EVMs have been tested and that they are “infallible and non-manipulable”.

.