Delegates investigate burglar breakers at 2 West Park companies

WEST PARK, Fla. – Delegates investigate two burglaries at a few West Park companies.

The burglaries took place early Tuesday in a liquor store and mobile phone shop on State Road 7 near Southwest 27th Street.

Surveillance video shows one of the two men wearing hoodies with a hammer to smash the glass to the front door of the Pay Wireless store, creating a hole large enough to pierce his hand and unlock the door.

Once inside, the burglars sniffed around the store for about a minute.

The owner said the crooks got away with around $ 5,000 in new and used cell phones, iPads and tablets.

The glass on the front door of Prime Liquors in West Park was smashed after a burglary. (WPLG)

Another company, Prime Liquors, was also broken into. The owner said the crooks got away with three or four bottles of alcohol.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.