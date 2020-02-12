Delegates: Child with autism locked up in cage in NW Missouri home | News

DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) — Two women are prosecuted for child abuse after delegates said they had kept a 9-year-old child with autism in a cage.

According to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office press release, delegates responded to an address in Maysville, where they said they found a bunk bed for children “old-fashioned with 2X4s vertically on the lower bed to prevent the child from escaping.” They said the lower bed had no mattress.

Researchers said they had found a room with animal droppings on the floor, urine stains and cigarette butts scattered around the room. Cockroaches and other unsanitary conditions were found.

Two women, Katrina England and Debra England, admitted to the authorities that they locked up the child for 12 hours in a row, and delegates said this happened for “a few months”.

The child was taken into protective custody.

Both Debra England and Katrina England are accused of crime counts of child abuse and endangering the well-being of a child. The two are in custody.

.