Delegate Seeks To Bring Equality To Dress Codes In Virginia Schools

RICHMOND, Virginia (WFXR) – Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Prince William) introduced a bill that she says would level the playing field for girls and students of color.

Bill 837 would protect students from sanctions for wearing religious, ethnic or cultural headdresses and headdresses.

The bill would also require that appearance rules be gender neutral and avoid subjective terms, such as “inappropriate”.

