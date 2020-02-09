Dele Alli accused of “racist” coronavirus videococking at airport

Dele Alli is accused of filming a racist video (Photo: Xinhua / Alamy Live News)

Tottenham Hotspur and the English star Dele Alli have apologized for causing a shock after apparently mocking an Asian man about the corona virus at Heathrow Airport.

Alli made a video last week as he waited to board a flight to Dubai for his winter break.

It starts with showing Alli in a face mask labeled “Corona what, please listen with volume,” before the camera zooms in on an unknown Asian man at the airport.

The following clip focuses on some antiseptic hand wash and has the title “This virus must be faster than that to catch me (sic).”

Alli, who appeared 37 times before England, has since published a statement in which he apologized for his actions after receiving criticism online.

He wrote: “I am sorry I placed the video on my Snapchat and I immediately removed it when I realized that it could offend.

“This was never my intention. I want to apologize to everyone who is offended. “

A source told the Daily Star that they thought Alli should be ashamed of themselves and added: “It is completely inappropriate to film this man and make jokes about the corona virus.

“People die all over the world. Is this kind of racism just blowing the flames? “