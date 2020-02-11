DeJ Loaf appears for the “Bubbly” video in a dreamland

Every now and then you can get stuck and ask yourself what hip-hop needs more of – and remember, an artist who has not yet reached her full potential returns with a new song. “Bubbly” is DeJ Loaf’s classic – undisturbed, the definition of a quiet flex, whereby the rapper treats her authority in the rap world as a physical law. The song was released on Friday and today The FADER premiered the music video.

Dave Meyers’ influence is strong in the “Bubbly” video. Like the videos for “Humble” and “Sicko Mode”, “Bubbly” aims to tell a background story with a surreal twist dictated by the lyrics of the song. The setting is a modest suburban house: dozens of champagne bottles lie on the dining table while a stripper is dancing in another room and a pregnant woman is posing in the next.

Taken together, the images are replicas of formative people and moments in DeJ’s life. She went into detail on a statement that The FADER was told: “This song is specifically about events in detail that occurred to me before I made it BIG. I feel like I am finally releasing my vision and that of nobody else! The video captures every aspect of ME! and it’s a representation of my grandmother I grew up from and who passed away in 2011. Now that I’m independent, I feel like the perfect time to be mine To get history to the point! See this song as just a chapter from my book (album). ”

DeJ Loaf’s new album Sell ​​brine II is currently under construction.