Definitive Edition will be released on Switch this summer

Nintendo Switch is already home to the leading platform-based free-for-all brawler Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. However, for hardcore fans of this type of game who own the Nintendo Switch, it’s nice to have options. You can already play an indie try of the genre in the form of Brawlhalla, but now this summer, Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition is another top-class entry into the world of 2D arena brawl at Switch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9WOY21TjOA [/ embed]

The acclaimed indie brawler definitive edition, confirmed at the Rivals of Aether Genesis 7 tournament, includes all the previously released characters, levels, and modes for the long-supported competitive action game. Some of these characters will be known to fans of other major indie video game releases on the Nintendo Switch, with Shovel Knight of Shovel Knight and Ori & Sein from Ori and the Blind Forest part of the squad.

Mod support has recently been added to the PC version of Rivals of Aether, which allows players to share and download custom characters and levels to add to the game. While this feature is not included in the Nintendo Switch version of Rivals of Aether: Definitive Edition, any other mode of the original game is available, including online 4-player features.

Rivals from Aether: Definitive Edition is expected to appear on Nintendo Switch and Steam in summer 2020.

[Source]