Defi Du Seuil too good for Un De Sceaux at Clarence House Chase

Defi Du Seuil demonstrated his superiority at the end of the business case to reaffirm his Cheltenham Festival claims in the Ascot Matchbook Clarence House Chase.

Philip Hobbs’ stable star narrowly hit Un De Sceaux at Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown last month – and vigorously confirmed the shape.

Defi Du Seuil (11-10), who was next to the gallant Un De Sceaux on the penultimate fence and took the rematch seriously, took the lead under Barry Geraghty.

And he pulled away from his competitor between the last two obstacles to score two and three quarters.

Un De Sceaux – a three-time first-class winner – stayed with his weapons to finish second while Marracudja finished third.

If you haven’t already, look forward to our Irish Mirror Sport and Irish Mirror GAA Facebook pages and follow us on Twitter.

Here you can see our Facebook main page.

Our Irish Mirror Sports page – where you can find all your Irish and British sports news – can be found here.

You can also visit our Irish Mirror GAA Sports page.

Irish Mirror’s Twitter account is @IrishMirror, while our sports account is @MirrorSportIE.

You can find our Instagram account here.