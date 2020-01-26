Defense will resume the week of impeachment. Dems are looking for witnesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump begin a crucial week when his defense team resumes his case and the senators are faced with a critical vote, whether to listen to witnesses or go straight to a vote that is widely expected to be in his Acquittal ends. The impeachment proceedings articles accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Maneuvering on Capitol Hill is complemented by efforts on both sides of the aisle to take political advantage of the process as the presidential nomination season begins on February 3 in Iowa.

What to see if the trial against the Senate starts again at 1 p.m. on Monday? EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME:

Stern turns in defense

After a two-hour opening dispute on Saturday, Trump’s defense team will be detailing his case starting Monday. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Trump’s lawyers are not expecting to take the full 24 hours assigned to them, but there will be arguments from some familiar faces.

Emeritus Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, former independent attorney Ken Starr and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi will speak on specific topics.

Dershowitz said on Sunday he would argue that Trump’s charges are too small to justify the President’s dismissal under the constitution. “Even if it’s true, they didn’t claim any criminal acts,” Dershowitz told Fox News Sunday.

QUESTION TIME

Once Trump’s team ends, the senators have 16 hours to address questions to both the House Prosecutor’s Office and the President’s legal department. Your questions must be asked in writing.

Chief Justice John Roberts will read the questions aloud. It is expected to switch between both sides of the aisle. Many senators have spoken numerous notes throughout the process in preparation for question and answer time.

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, told reporters on Saturday that the Republicans had expected to come together on Monday to formulate a list of questions. “We will meet as a conference and decide which questions we want to ask and in which order these questions will be asked,” he said.

WILL OR WILL NOT

According to the Senate rules that were passed last week, the Senators will vote on whether new witnesses and evidence should be considered after the Q&A. Four Republicans would have to split up to join the Democrats in the GOP-controlled Senate and extend the process indefinitely.

In this case, a bitter dispute can be expected about which witnesses should be called and which documents could be summoned. Democrats have asked Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify. Attempting to call either case would likely result in a White House showdown claiming that both men had “absolute immunity” if they were summoned as witnesses before the Senate, even in an impeachment case, a subpoena on the Senate.

While the Republicans were hoping for a swift trial, Trump has requested testimony from former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter, and the secret service whistleblower, whose summer complaint triggered Trump’s July phone call to the Ukrainian leader. Hunter Biden was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was a vice president.

Some Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham [R-S.C.], Have spoken out against calling these witnesses.

If the vote fails, the Senate could quickly vote on whether Trump should be deposed or acquitted and give the president the result he was expecting at the end of the week.

THE POLITICIANS

The process continues with a week to go to the decision in Iowa and again holds four Democratic contenders – Sens.Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar – in Washington instead of fighting at a critical point in the race.

While caught in Washington, Trump will leave outside the capital to both retaliate politically for Democrats who have accused him and to reward a party change legislator who has backed him up in the house.

Trump will hold a rally in New Jersey on Tuesday to return a favor to MP Jeff Van Drew, who became a Republican last month after voting as a Democrat against impeachment. And Trump will appear in Iowa on Thursday, days before the gatherings.

In the meantime, Trump is already looking forward to his likely acquittal whenever he comes with the promise that the Democrats will face consequences if they try to remove him from office. “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPTOR and probably a very sick man,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country!”

Schiff, D-Calif., Is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor. When asked whether NBC viewed the tweet as a threat, Schiff replied, “I think that’s intentional.”

