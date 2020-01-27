WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment process begins a crucial week when his defense team resumes the case and the senators face a critical vote over whether to listen to witnesses or to go directly to a vote that is generally expected to take place ends in acquittal. The impeachment proceedings articles accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Maneuvering on Capitol Hill is complemented by efforts on both sides of the aisle to take political advantage of the process as the presidential nomination season begins on February 3 in Iowa.

What to see if the trial against the Senate starts again at 1 p.m. on Monday? EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME:

___

Stern turns in defense

After a two-hour opening dispute on Saturday, Trump’s defense team will be detailing his case starting Monday. White House lawyer Pat Cipollone said Trump’s lawyers are not expecting to take the full 24 hours assigned to them, but there will be arguments from some familiar faces.

Emeritus Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz, former independent attorney Ken Starr and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi will speak on specific topics.

Dershowitz said on Sunday that he would argue that Trump’s charges are too small to justify dismissing the president under the constitution. “Even if that is the case, they have not claimed any criminal acts,” Dershowitz told Fox News Sunday.

The Trump team also angered the notion that it would draw attention to Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, while the older Biden was vice president. A longer focus on Joe Biden, one of the leading Democratic presidential candidates, could even mean a setback for some of the Senate GOP members.

___

QUESTION TIME

Once Trump’s team ends, the senators have 16 hours to address questions to both the House Prosecutor and the President’s legal department. Your questions must be asked in writing.

Chief Justice John Roberts will read the questions aloud. It is expected to switch between both sides of the aisle. Many senators have spoken numerous notes throughout the process in preparation for question and answer time.

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, told reporters on Saturday that the Republicans had expected to come together on Monday to formulate a list of questions. “We will meet as a conference and decide which questions we want to ask and in which order these questions will be asked,” he said.

___

WILL OR WILL NOT

According to the rules of the Senate that were passed last week, after the question and answer period has expired, the senators will have another chance to vote on the consideration of new witnesses and evidence. Four Republicans would have to split up to join the Democrats in the GOP-controlled Senate and extend the process indefinitely.

In this case, a bitter dispute can be expected about which witnesses should be called and which documents could be summoned. Democrats have asked Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify. Attempting to call either case would likely result in a White House showdown claiming that both men have “absolute immunity” to testify as witnesses even in impeachment proceedings before the Senate. Even so, Bolton has announced that he would appear if the Senate issued a subpoena.

While the Republicans were hoping for a quick trial, Trump has requested testimony from the Bidens and intelligence whistleblower, whose summer complaint triggered the impeachment investigation over Trump’s July phone call to the Ukrainian leader.

Some Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Have spoken out against calling these witnesses.

If the vote fails, the Senate could quickly vote on whether Trump should be deposed or acquitted, and give the president the result he was looking for earlier this week.

According to the rules of the Senate, advice must be given for four hours before the vote. Since the senators have to sit still during the process, you should expect a closed session in which they can give private advice.

___

A NEW TAPE

Trump’s lawyers argued on Saturday that no one knows what Trump’s motives were to stop military aid to Ukraine. A recording that The Associated Press received hours later suggests that the president understood well that the support was a lever against Ukraine.

The recording is from the 2018 meeting at the Trump Hotel in Washington that Trump had with donors. including two accused of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The audio part includes Trump, who inquires about Ukraine: “How long would you last in a fight with Russia?” He later demands that the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch be released.

The admission contradicts the statements of the President that he did not know the Giuliani associations Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. They are key figures in the investigation, which were charged last year for campaign financing fees.

If new evidence and witnesses are admitted, recording in the Senate process could play a central role.

___

THE POLITICIANS

The process continues with a week to go to the decision in Iowa and again holds four Democratic contenders – Sens.Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar – in Washington instead of fighting at a critical point in the race.

While caught in Washington, Trump will leave outside the capital to both retaliate politically for Democrats who have accused him and to reward a party change legislator who has backed him up in the house.

Trump will hold a rally in New Jersey on Tuesday to return a favor to MP Jeff Van Drew, who became a Republican last month after voting as a Democrat against impeachment. And Trump will appear in Iowa on Thursday, days before the gatherings.

In the meantime, Trump is already looking forward to his likely acquittal whenever he comes with the promise that the Democrats will face consequences if they try to remove him from office. “Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPTOR and probably a very sick man,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “He has not yet paid the price for what he has done to our country!”

Schiff, D-Calif., Is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and lead prosecutor. When asked by NBC’s “Meet the Press” whether he saw the tweet as a threat, Schiff replied, “I think that’s intentional.”

___

NEEDLE ABSENT

MP Jerrold Nadler, one of the Senate MPs, will miss the trial on Monday for his wife’s illness.

In a statement, the New York Democrat said he would be in New York that day to speak to doctors about his wife’s ongoing treatment for pancreatic cancer. As chairman of the House Justice Committee, Nadler was an important member of the democratic team that is investigating and prosecuting the case against the president.

