Defendant argues self-defense in Lynchburg’s second-degree murder trial

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – The court is on hold until Wednesday morning for trial of Tyler Dabney, who was 18 years old when he reportedly shot a 32-year-old Concord man in Lynchburg in November 2018.

Both the prosecution and the defense closed their cases on Tuesday afternoon. The judge then dismissed the jury until the next morning.

A dispute between Dabney and Benjamin Lee Friar, the victim, resulted in the gunfire, according to a log from the Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Brother occasionally bought marijuana from Dabney and was in contact with his sister, as parts of the minutes had read out in court.

Dabney’s sister, Aaliyah Dabney, commented and said that Friar was in the apartment two days before the shootout that she shared with her brother Tyler. She said Friar was there to get something from her brother and when he left he grabbed Tyler’s extra cell phone and ran. Aaliyah said she followed him and got the phone back and said, “I told him not to go back to my apartment.

The defense claims that Friar arrived in the apartment on November 28 where Dabney and his sister lived. It was on Longview Road in Lynchburg, Block 1500.

“I asked him politely to go,” said Aaliyah, “he said,” I am not going anywhere, b-word. “

According to witnesses, including the defendant, Tyler entered after hearing the statement and asked Friar to leave. They got into an argument before Tyler picked up a gun. According to the defense, after seeing the gun or after Tyler fired a warning shot, Friar still hasn’t left.

“When I saw how aggressive he was, I was scared,” said Tyler. “I was mostly afraid for (Aaliyah).”

Dabney was accused of using a firearm while committing a second-degree crime and murder.

Several witnesses said Tyler Dabney and Friar were fighting face to face. The prosecutor’s office denies this narrative, citing the medical doctor’s report that Friar’s fatal gunshot wound penetrated his back and not the front.

WFXR’s Santiago Melli-Huber is pursuing this case and will provide us with the latest information as the study progresses.

