Defected runs a rave all day in a hospital asylum

The Ravers will party almost anywhere if the music is good – and this summer, an all-day rave is thrown into a hospital.

Defective marks the return of the Asylum, an all day deal starring some of their best DJs. He descends on Saturday June 27 in the unique and atmospheric courtyard of Old Newsham Park hospital in Liverpool. The Gothic building was built in the 1800s and previously served as an orphanage and psychiatric hospital.

The top of the bill is the evocative style of Claptone, the masked legend returning to Liverpool for the first time since 2017. Joining him is one of the kings of the disco-house movement, Purple Disco Machine, an artist who has made a strong impression on the city in recent years.

Defected’s First Lady Sam Divine, Roberto Surace, Ferreck Dawn and rising stars CDC and Dom Townsend.

It is rumored that the place is haunted and the building is as strange as possible – but it is truly one of the most unique party places in the country, if not the world.

Source: Birmingham Mail | Photo: Wikimedia Commons