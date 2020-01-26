Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Chhapaak as she played a character surviving acid-base attacks, and her performance gained the hearts of many. Its performance could easily give chills to your spine. She will also see her at Kabir Singh Ranve Singh’s Eighth Eighth House.

Ranveer Singh, who is at the opening of the ‘83 poster in Chennai, has received strict orders from his wife and will remind you that these two are no different from ordinary couples. Ranveer shared a poster from ‘83, and Deepika commented: “Don’t go back without Shore Krishna’s 1kg Mysore Pak and 2 1/2kg Hot Chips Potato Packages!”

Deepika Padukone’s instructions to remind Ranveer Singh of a fun joke for each spouse

This certainly became the top of Ranveer’s team and we can’t stop laughing at him. Ranveer-Deepika got married in Italy in 2018 and their wedding photos didn’t close on the Internet at any time.

Also, this is not the first time we have witnessed their PDAs in social media. Ranveer and Deepika often comment on cheesy stuff on each-other pictures and their fun joking is on the next level!

