Deepika Padukone, the romantic drama of Siddhant Chaturvedi with Ananya Panday which will debut in March

After starting the year with Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will start shooting for the next one from Shakun Batra. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Shakun are all ready to collaborate on a relationship drama that will feature Deepika facing Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday will play a key role and the actor in front of her has not yet been chosen.

The still untitled film will debut in March this year. When asked why Deepika chose a script like this, she said she was a big fan of Shakun’s work. She said it was beautiful when it came to interpersonal relationships. She was looking forward to being in a space like this. To develop a level of comfort with each other, the cast will follow workshops and reading sessions to get into the shoes of their characters.

Shakun, who has already directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film, which will be released early next year, will hit theaters on February 12, 2021.

