Deepika Padukone teases fans while heading on vacation with Ranveer Singh

There is no doubt when we say that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are Bollywood’s dearest couple. The two often appear in the headlines and leave heads every time they leave. From their PDA in social networks, to their public appearances and their love relationship, this couple is always meeting relationship goals. Since they got married in 2018, the couple has been inseparable and the two now go on vacation to an unknown destination.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary at the end of last year and photos of their celebrations made rounds on social networks. Similarly, the images of their wedding became viral on social networks. And now, it seems that the couple has been working hard and decided to fly to an exotic place to take a break. How do we know what questions? The Chhapaak actress recently took her Instagram account and shared a photo of her passports and captioned the photo, “His & Hers. #Vacations”

While the couple’s location is still unknown, we are sure that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will update their fans with photos on their social networks. We are as excited as you to know where you are going for your vacation.

Meanwhile, at the front of the job, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently finished filming for the director of Kabir Khan, ’83. Ranveer Singh will play the lead role as the legendary cricketer, Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone will rehearse the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of the legendary cricketer. This is the first time the couple will be seen sharing screen space since they were married in 2018. The film is ready to tell the story of how Kapil Dev led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup.

