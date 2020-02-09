Deepika Padukone talks about Mahabharat and we are feeling a blockbuster while saying: “It will take 5 times longer to run”

Even before Chhapaak left, Deepika Padukone treated her fans by announcing her next outing with producer Madhu Mantena. The Draupadi-based period drama of the epic Indian mythology Mahabharat will see Deepika give a new perspective on Draupadi and his life.

However, it has been almost four months for that announcement and fans have no news about what is happening with the movie. When DP was recently questioned about the movie update, Mid-Day quoted her as saying: “I am not someone who believes in making an announcement to create rumors.” In addition, he claims that he resumed the film after a long time. Deliberate thinking, Deepika said: “I was busy with Chhapaak’s promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss [this movie]. We still have to determine the cast and crew. “

Deepika Padukone talks about Mahabharat and we are feeling a blockbuster when she says: “It takes 5 times longer to run”

For those who have joined late, Deepika will also be co-producing the film, and the actress is very aware that it will not be easy. But Deepika is not moved by the great responsibility she has chosen to assume with this epic drama. “Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other movie. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, its execution will take five times more. I can’t turn it over in a short time. It’s my most ambitious project. “

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film was based on the real life of the survivor of an acid attack, Laxmi Agarwal.

She also has 83 Kabir Khan in the pipeline next to Ranveer Singh.

