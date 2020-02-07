Fans had been anxiously waiting for the return of Deepika Padukone to the big screen after being missing for almost 2 years. And now, DP has an interesting line of movies after its first 2020 release, Chhapaak. While Deepika gained much appreciation from critics for her amazing resemblance to Laxmi Agarwal and her natural performance in the film, it is her departure with Shakun Batra that has generated much curiosity among fans.

Deepika Padukone spills the beans on the next Shakun Batra with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi

And now, it looks like the wait is finally over! The Cocktail actress has now told what to expect from the movie. While the latest beauty films have been heavy in terms of emotions and appearance, their departure from Shakun Batra seems like a break as she returns to a lighter genre with the film. DP says that the film belongs to a genre that the Indian public has not seen much.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deepika has said: “To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s movie ‘light’ either … Although the overall hue of the movie is a bit lighter than my last movie, in terms of confusion Internal emotional, my character goes by, it’s quite challenging. The general genre of the movie is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think it’s a genre that we’re very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it. “

More open about what made her give a nod to the movie, Deepika said: “What I enjoy and hope for, in regards to this movie, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika has many exciting outings in preparation. While he recently announced the official adaptation of the Hollywood outing, The Intern with Rishi Kapoor, is also doing a trilogy about Draupadi, which will be an adaptation of Chitra Banerjee’s much-loved novel, The Palace Of Illusions.

Deepika also has ’83 by Kabir Khan, where he will play Romi Dev, the screen wife of Ranveer Singh who plays former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev.

For those who are not well versed, the Shakun Batra tour also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday with Deepika Padukone.

