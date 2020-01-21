Deepika Padukone receives a Crystal Award in Davos for her awareness of mental health

Deepika Padukone received the annual Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, January 20. She was honored with this award for her awareness of mental health issues, such as depression. She is the only Indian actress to have received an award at the Davos Summit and took this unique opportunity to speak about her own battle against depression and anxiety, assuring other mental health patients that they were “not alone. ” She said, “My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to say to everyone who suffers from it that you are not alone.”

She added: “A trillion dollars represents the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the global economy. In the time it took me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide. This person can be a father, mother, son or daughter, brother or sister, friend, family member or colleague. Every 40 seconds, someone dies by suicide somewhere in the world. “

As # wef20 starts, @deepikapadukone highlights the importance of tackling mental health issues when building a more sustainable and inclusive world. @ TLLLFoundation

Learn more: https://t.co/yja3lFKDLN #healthyfutures pic.twitter.com/7p0U3AoDpR

– World Economic Forum (@wef) January 20, 2020

The actress also said that depression was a common but serious illness, adding that it was important to realize that depression and anxiety were treatable like any other illness. The 34-year-old actress said her illness led her to create the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to reduce the stigma around mental health.

Deepika released her mental health issues for the first time a few years ago, and since then has used many public platforms to highlight the impact of depression and other illnesses on the life of a woman. person. Its foundation organizes awareness programs in schools in India, public awareness campaigns and provides funds for free psychiatric treatment and medical training programs, etc.

To access UAE advisory services, please contact the Ministry of Community Development at 800623

.