Deepika Padukone is taking our sadness at the last look at the airport

Deepika Padukone is a recognized name in the industry and has become a force to consider. Not only is she one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood and is recognized for a large number of roles, as well as for her daring style of dress. Recently he saw the release of his first 2020 film, Chhapaak, for which he was immersed in long promotions. Week after week she produced some of the most coveted looks we’ve seen to date and is always serving as a style inspiration to say the least.

The actress has a busy schedule and is rarely in a city for a long period of time. Deepika Padukone is often seen heading to different cities and places for promotions, photo shoots, appearances and interviews, so she is often photographed at the airport. And its airport aspect is covetable to say the least. The last aspect of Deepika Padukone at the airport is the objectives and it is taking away all our blues. For the look, Deepika Padukone was dressed in a pair of boyfriend jeans that she combined with a white knotted top; showing your abdomen perfectly toned. Deepika Padukone completed the look with a super cool windbreaker jacket, black kicks and dark sunglasses, and as always; left heads turning in his airport look.

Meanwhile, at the front of the job, Deepika Padukone recently finished filming for the director of Kabir Khan, ’83. She will be seen with her husband for the first time since they were married and will rehearse the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of the legendary cricketer; Kapil Dev. The film is ready to tell the story of how Kapil Dev led India to victory in the 1983 World Cup. Chhapaak is also doing well at the box office and, despite landing in hot water, continues Attracting audiences