Deepika Padukone hypnotizes in a white Sabyasachi Sari

Deepika Padukone is a renowned name in the industry and has become a force to be reckoned with. She is a global icon and recently saw the release of her first film in 2020, Chhapaak. The starlet is one of Bollywood’s most wanted actresses and has a pretty busy year ahead of her. She is recognized for her exceptional performances in a myriad of films, her daring clothing choices and her sense of style. The starlet has made waves in the industry and never fails to keep her head spinning every time she goes out.

If you are a true fan of Deepika Padukone, you will know more about her endless love story with Sabyasachi and the dressmaker’s saris. Deepika Padukone’s latest look was also a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari and she was shining white for a birthday. The actress Piku was dressed in a pretty net sari which was adorned with pretty beaded details everywhere. The sari was associated with a blouse decorated with sequins and Deepika Padukone looked fascinating to say the least.

A classic sari looks incredibly beautiful, especially when styled with the right accessories and the right hairstyle. Deepika Padukone had her hair tied in an elegant bun and parted on the side. She accessorized with dangling earrings and minimal makeup and certainly let our jaws drop.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Deepika Padukone recently finished filming the direction of Kabir Khan, ’83. She will be seen alongside her husband for the first time since they got married and will try the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of the legendary cricketer; Kapil Dev. The film is ready to tell how Kapil Dev led India to victory at the World Cup in 1983. Chhapaak is also doing well at the box office and despite landing in warm waters, continues to attract the public.

.