Deepika Padukone has a cheeky birthday wish for Sister Anisha Padukone

Deepika Padukone, being one of Bollywood’s most famous actresses, is a true family girl who loves to spend quality time with her family whenever she can. Deepika Padukone has a younger sister, Anisha Padukone, with whom she shares a close bond. Although the sisters are separated by six years of age, they share a friendship that is sincere and is not affected in the least by the age difference. Deepika Padukone, who generally posts her beyond the perfect photos on Instagram, posted a silly moment with her sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday.

In the image, you can see the Chhapaak actress devouring french fries while Anisha Padukone holds a plate loaded with french fries. He wished his little sister a happy birthday with this shameless caption: “Happy happy birthday, my fellow potato chips! Actually … YOU are a potato chip! Bye!” This is certainly an internal joke of the sisters that only Anisha Padukone could decipher.

Deepika and Anisha Padukone

Deepika and Anisha Padukone are the daughters of the famous badminton champion Prakash Padukone, therefore, sports run in the girls’ blood. Although Deepika Padukone also trained to play badminton in her school days, she decided to take modeling as her career. Anisha Padukone, on the other hand, is a professional golfer and has won many international competitions.

According to Deepika Padukone, when they were girls, both sisters used to fight for small things. But it was after moving to Mumbai and living alone away from the family that made Deepika Padukone realize the importance of her sister Anisha Padukone in her life. Deepika Padukone mentioned in an interview that she was protective of her sister being the oldest. Anisha Padukone is often seen with Deepika Pkoneadu several times; either enjoying a Wimbledon game or visiting the temples at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first wedding anniversary. Anisha Padukone also shares a warm bond with brother-in-law Ranveer Singh.