Deepika Padukone becomes the first Bollywood star to appear in the Louis Vuitton global campaign

Deepika Padukone is a renowned name in the industry and has become a force to be reckoned with. Not only is she one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and is known for a myriad of roles as well as her daring dress style. She recently saw the release of her first film in 2020, Chhapaak, for which she was immersed in long promotions. Week after week, she has produced some of the most coveted looks we’ve seen to date and serves as the least bit of major inspiration. And now the starlet has another feather to add to her cap.

Deepika Padukone has now joined a list of top actors and models in the Louis Vuitton campaign before fall 2020, making her the first Bollywood actor to star in a global Louis Vuitton campaign. Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of women’s collections, who is known for having a keen eye for casting unique faces to represent the legendary French luxury house, chose the Bollywood star to be one of 24 poster girls and boys to play in the interpretations of Louis Vuitton paste. horror movies and books. Deepika Padukone is featured in “Don’t Turn Around”, a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon.

Actress Piku used her Instagram account to share the post in which she can be seen from head to toe in Louis Vuitton. Deepika Padukone can be seen in a straight plaid dress that is cinched at the waist with a contrasting Louis Vuitton belt bag. The starlet was worn with a gray overcoat, with an imposing collar. To add a splash of color to the look, she wears a pair of bright green wellington boots. Deepika Padukone certainly places India on the world map. The starlet joins other famous faces, notably Sophie Turner, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz and many others in the countryside. Like that girl!

Meanwhile, on the job front, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside her husband for the very first time since they married in Kabir Khan ’83. The film is ready to tell the story of how Kapil Dev led India to victory at the 1983 World Cup.

